Nwakaudu: Sen. Abe, Dakuku, students condole Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and Dakuku Peterside have condoled Governor Nyesom Wike over the death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Abe, in a statement described the death of the late Nwakaudu as painful and a great loss to the governor and the Nwakaudu’s family.

According to him, “although I sometimes got the rough end of his pen owing to our political differences, there is no disputing the fact that the late Nwakaudu was a dependable, brilliant and loyal aide to his boss.

“His demise at the prime of life is tragic indeed and it is times like this that test our common humanity.

“I pray that God Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest and give comfort to his family”.

Senator Abe urged governor Wike and the Nwakaudu’s family to take solace in the fact that while Simeon Nwakaudu lived, he gave his best as it lasted and should be remembered for his contributions and service.

On his part, Dr. Peterside described Nwakaudu, as a huge loss to the media industry, Governor Wike and his family.

Dr. Peterside expressed shock over Nwakaudu’s death, saying it has created a vacuum in Wike’s administration, especially as all hands are required on deck to battle the Coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

He described the deceased as very loyal to his principal and passionate about his responsibilities.

The immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said Governor Wike has lost a trusted ally and staff, who was a gentleman and Professional in his carriage.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased family the fortitude and perseverance to bear such a big loss at a time when his fatherly disposition and admonitions were most needed.

“I may have on a couple of occasions disagreed with the principles and politics of his Principal but I have my greatest respect for him as a thoroughbred professional.

“Let me express my deepest condolences to Governor Wike over this sad loss. He has lost a good ally and I pray for God’s grace and guidance over the wife and children he left behind,” he stressed.

Similarly, the leadership of the National Union of Rivers State Students’ (NURSS) National Secretariat (Worldwide) Zachariah Levi George, condole with Governor Wike and Grand Patron of the union on the demise Nwakaudu.

In a condolence statement the students acknowledged how instrumental and industrious Nwakaudu was in promoting the good name of the Governor of Rivers State, the Government of Rivers State and the State itself.

“We also send our sincere condolences to his wife, children and his entire family. We understand, to a reasonable extent the grief that you might be in now, noting that he was a kind, generous and loving person. We pray that God helps you through this bereavement.”