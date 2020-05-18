Truck assembly firm takes off in Ondo industrial hub

The Ondo State Government says that a truck assembly firm, Dongfeng Trucks, one of the investors in the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore, has begun skeletal operations.

The Manager of the industrial hub, Chief Alex Ajipe, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hub, located in Odigbo Local Government area of the state, was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.

NAN also reports that the firm, established in 1969, is one of China´s leading truck brands, with the product range covering heavy and medium duty trucks.

Ajipe said that the plant would begin full assembly of trucks whenever the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

According to him, this is the first time in the history of the state that a truck assembly plant will be operating in the state.

Ajipe, also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Klick Konnect Network International Limited, described the development as another remarkable milestone by the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration in the state.

“The hub has recorded landmark establishments, such as one of the highest capacity producers of high quality food-grade ethanol in Nigeria.

“It has the first MDF factory in West Africa; a high-capacity textile mill and a paper mill, among others, all of which have employed the state indigenes in their thousands,” he said.

The manager said that orders and enquiries for the trucks could be made through: 08035070763/ e-mail: info@klickonnect.com and dunsin@klickonnect.com.