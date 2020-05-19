COVID-19: Stubborn medical doctor infects 10 family members in Bauchi

A medical doctor in Bauchi State who refused to be treated after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 later went on to infect 10 members of his family.

While revealing this on Monday, Chairman, Bauchi Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Muhammed said one of those infected was the nine- year- old son of the doctor who is still in isolation.

Mohammed, who said the doctor may had contracted the virus in the process of treating patients, however said nine of the family has been discharged.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman, Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19 in Bauchi said, ”The doctor and nine of his family members were recently discharged but the last child, the 9 year-old son is still in isolation.

“ When the doctor got infected, instead of allowing other doctors to take care of him, he went home with it.

“He ought to have placed himself on a sick roll and allow others to treat him, you’re a doctor doesn’t mean you can treat yourself of COVID-19.”

While identifying denials by infected patients as one of the challenges in tackling COVID-19, Mohammed advised infected health workers to submit themselves for treatment.

He noted that about 24 health workers have tested positive so far for the novel virus, with 17 from Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area while 7 were infected in Bauchi Local Government.

He noted that most of the health workers may have had contact with an infected patient before knowing his or her Covid-19 status.