COVID-19: Lagos reports 199 new cases as total in Nigeria tops 6000

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:51 pm


 

 

Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

The number of COVID-19 cases tops 6000 on Wednesday as 284 new cases of the infection were confirmed in the country.

With 199 out of the 284 new cases, Lagos leads the 13 States and the Federal Capital Territory where new infections were confirmed, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Other States where new cases of the virus were confirmed and the number according to the NCDC update are: Rivers (26), Oyo (19), FCT (8), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Jigawa (6), Kano (5), Abia (2), Ekiti (1), Delta (1), Kwara (1), Taraba (1).

Also, according to NCDC, eight new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths arising from the virus reported in the country so far to 200.

The new cases announced on Wednesday bring the total number of the infections in the country till date to 6677.

However, 1840 patients have been discharged.-

