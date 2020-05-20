Makinde appoints Chairman for Oyo ‘Amotekun’

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed retired Gen. Ajibola Kunle Togun as the Chairman of the Oyo State Security Network, code-named Amotekun.

A statement signed by Moses Alao, Special Assistant to Makinde on Print Media, also indicated that Col. Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka (Rtd) was appointed as the Commandant of the security outfit.

According to the statement, the two retired military officers will oversee the state security network which was put in place to check insecurity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde on March 10, signed the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) Bill, 2020 into law.

The governor remarked that the initiative was purely to complement the existing security agencies in tackling security challenges and not a replacement for the existing ones.

Vehicles and other equipment for use by the security outfit have been procured and expected that the appointment of the Chairman and Commandant for the outfit would pave way for its operations in the state.

The statement further reads, “The new chairman of the outfit, Gen. Togun, retired from the military having served as Director of Military Intelligence and former Deputy Director-General of the State Security Service.

“Togun, who attended the Government College, Ibadan, and Mount Olivet High School, Oyo, studied Zoology at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, between 1964 and 1968, before joining the Nigerian Army in 1968, where he served in the Awka Sector during the Nigerian Civil War.

“He was the first non-American Army Officer to score 100 percent in a military subject at the aptitude level.

“He served in various positions in the Army, including Presidential Guards, Dodan Barracks, Lagos; Defence Adviser in the Nigerian Embassy, Cotonou in 1979; Battalion Commander; Brigade Commander, Director of Military Intelligence.

“Similarly, the newly appointed Commandant of the Oyo State Amotekun outfit, Col. Olayinka (rtd), has several years of experience in the military, having served as Assistant Director, British Military Advisory Training Team, Defense Headquarters, Abuja;

“Deputy Chief of Staff (Logistics), Headquarters 2 Div, Nigerian Army, Ibadan and Sector Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Plateau State, among others.

“He began his military training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Nigeria, in 1993, and holds a Higher Defense Management and National Security certification from the National Defense College, Abuja.

“He also holds a Masters of Strategic Studies certificate from the University of Ibadan, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Criminology and Security Studies from the National Open University, Abuja.

He also holds a Professional Diploma in Safety and Security Management from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, among other educational and professional certificates