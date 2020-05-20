Ogun Police nabs 2 robbery suspects

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Police in Ogun state have arrested two armed robbery suspects, Evans Iyam and Adedayo Taiwo while on robbery operation at Damsalam street in Ajuwon area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release explained that the duo were arrested following a distress call received in Ajuwon division that a three man robbery gang had stormed the street and shooting sporadically thereby throwing the whole street into panic.

On receiving the call, the DPO Ajuwon division SP Andrew Akinseye quickly mobilized his anti robbery team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were hotly chased and members of the community and two members of the gang who came on a motorcycle were apprehended while the third one escaped with their motorcycle.

Recovered from them is a locally made short gun.

On interrogation, they confessed coming to the street from Ishasi in Lagos State for the operation.

The commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the special anti robbery squads ( SARS) for discreet investigation. He equally directed a serious manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang with a view to bringing him to justice within the shortest possible time.