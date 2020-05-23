Tribunal judgement: Kogi PDP members hold prayer vigil

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Just few hours to judgement of the Kogi State Governorship Election Tribunal, on the legal battle over who won the November 16th election between the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the matter has shifted to the temple of God, where petitioners sought for divine favour in the case.

Some Members of the PDP in the State have held a night vigil, praying fervebtly for the party and its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada as the election tribunal sitting in Abuja delivers Judgement later this morning. This medium could not get a confirmation of a similar exercise by members of the APC.

The prayers organized by a section of the opposition PDP held in a location they preffered to make secret. Participants were said to have a single prayer request that “Gov. Yahaya Bello Must Go, asking God to grant the party victory.”

A dependable source who is also a part-time Pastor in a new generation church disclosed that the vigil began at exactly 12:00 am and was rounded up by 2:15am. The congregation allegedly called on God to send Gov. Bello back to Agassa, his home town and replace him with Wada, their preferred candidate.

The PDP and Engr. Wada are challenging the outcome of the November 16, 2019 Governoship Election.

In their petition, the party is alleging that gross violence and other irregularities characterized the election, asking for the outright cancellation of the polls in Bello’s Central Senatorial District, an area that secured him the massive winning ballots.

The Tribunal would today deliver its ruling and the wish of the prayer warriors is that God should adhere to them by granting their petition.

The three-member tribunal sitting in Abuja has in the last week given two judgements in favour of Bello. In one, it dismissed the petition of the Social Democratic Party and and awarded N600,000 fine against it’s candidate Barrister Natasha Akpoti. In the other, the tribunal also threw out the petition of the All People’s Party, APP for lacking in merit.

In today’s ruling, the tribunal has requested for tidy crowd control, directing parties to the dispute not to come with more than five lawyers and to completely keep their supporters at Bay.