Tribunal judgement: Former Minister congratulates Kogi Governor

Tribunal judgement: Former Minister congratulates Kogi Governor

Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:03 pm


Gov. Yahaya Bello


The immediate past Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Professor Stephen Ocheni has described Governor Yahaya Bello’s victory at the Election Petition Tribunal as divine.

Professor Ocheni in an interview with Newsmen stated that the victory of Governor Bello was a confirmation of the overwhelming mandate given to the Governor by the electorates in the last Gubernatorial election.

He asserted that the Tribunal judgement has clearly shown that all the processes and steps to the last Governorship election in which Governor Yahaya Bello won by landslide margin portrays the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a popular Party in Kogi State.

Professor Ocheni reassured that APC under Governor Bello will continue to discharge its responsibilities to the people of the state with utmost diligence and sincerity.

While congratulating Alhaji Yahaya Bello on the landmark victory, the former Minister appealed to all, especially the political elites to sheath their swords and join hands with the new direction administration in Kogi State in order to build a United, cohensive and prosperous Kogi State.

The former Minister also congratulated the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja on the legal victory, describing him as an asset to the present administration in Kogi State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Aregbesola at 63: Harvard, Southampton Dons, IAPC Board Member to X-Ray Leadership in Emergencies in His Honour
    48 mins ago

    Eid-el-fitr: Muslims hold peaceful prayers in Okene
    1 hour ago

    Professor Sanya Onabamiro would have been 107 today: Facts about him
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Governorship: Kogi PDP hail minority judgement
    2 hours ago

    Emir of llorin cancels Sallah homage to Gov. AbdulRazaq
    2 hours ago

    Influx of Northern Youths to S/East: Igbo Town Unions Write Letter to UN
    3 hours ago

    Tax exemption: Gov. Ayade suspends activities of transport agency
    3 hours ago

    Welder arrested for allegedly defiling 2 daughters in Ondo