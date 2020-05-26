Throwback: Day Shabba Ranks Passed Out, After Contesting Hemp Smoking With Fela

It is not wise to go on a drinking or smoking binge with another man if you do not understand your own system. Some people can drink a carton of beer or smoke a dozen wraps of Marijuana (called Kukuye, Igbo, in some dialects) and still remain sane. Anyone who tries these may land in cloud nine or hospital.

The story below best illustrates it. Be yourself is its cardinal lesson in philosophy.

“In 1992, Jamaica’s Rexton Rawlston Fernando Gordon, a.k.a. Shabba Ranks came to Nigeria to perform at a concert but decided to visit Afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti at his Kalakuta Shrine early in the day.

Shabba Ranks then challenged Fela in a smoking contest but he lost when he passed out and fell asleep. He couldn’t perform at the concert that night!”

-Credit: Folorunsho Olumuyiwa Oyewole on HistoryVille and FB’s Historic Flashback