Kogi Police nab 3 ritualists, 4 robbers

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Nemesis has caught up with seven criminal suspects who are currently cooling off at various detention points with the Kogi State Police Command. The group is made up of three suspected ritualists and four robbery suspects.

According to a statement by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Williams Aya on Tuesday, the three suspects were arrested in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Aya said the suspects were nabbed through an intelligence led operations by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, adding that, they will soon be arraigned to court as soon as the police concluded their investigations.

The arrested ritualists, who were found with human skull were Mohammed Yakubu, Sekpe Samson and Emmanuel Gwatana.

The command in the statement also announced the arrest of the trio of Ibrahim Saliu, Jimoh Yakubu and Isah Usman for alleged robbery activities.

Another suspect identified as Hassan Adedoyin Bashiru, according to the PPRO specialized in handset snatching and was arrested at Agbaja Village in Lokoja Local Government area of Kogi State.

“The continuous onslaught against kidnapping, armed banditry and other heinous crimes in Kogi State have yielded positive results as operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Kogi State recorded yet another harvest of criminal elements.

“The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Command through intensive patrol, raids of identified criminal hideouts, as well as intelligence led to the arrest of seven suspected criminal elements terrorizing the innocent people of the state.

“On the 29/4/2020 at about 1100hrs, following a report received that some unknown armed robbers invaded and robbed some houses in Adavi and carted away their properties.

“The operatives promptly swung into action and arrested one Ibrahim Saliu of Etahi Village, Okene who have been terrorizing Okene and its environs. Further investigation led to the arrest of the duo of Jimoh Yakubu and Isah Usman both of Okene. All the suspects will soon be arraigned in Court,” DSP Aya stated.

Items recovered from the suspects included human skull, one locally made pistol, one cut to size locally made single barrel gun, seven live cartridges and handse