Oba Oyewunmi, a living legend at 94 – Ajimobi

The former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has congratulated the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, on his 94th birthday, describing him as a living legend.

Ajimobi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (South), congratulated the monarch in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Oyewunmi was born on May 27, 1926.

Ajimobi described the monarch as a living legend, whose reign had brought peace and unity to Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo State.

“Clocking the enviable age of 94 is no mean achievement, considering the fact that the nonagenarian monarch still enjoys good health,” he said.

Ajimobi further described the royal father as a highly respected and revered monarch, who had been a stabilising factor in the social as well as traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

The former governor said the monarch’s reign had brought giant developmental strides to Ogbomoso and its surrounding towns, as witnessed in recent times.

“With your nearly five decades on the throne of your forefathers, Kabiyesi, you have brought tremendous development to Ogbomosoland and its surrounding towns.

“You have always demonstrated total commitment to the sustenance of peace in Ogbomosoland and Oyo State in general,” he said.

According to him, the monarch’s love for his people has shown in the giant strides of Ogbomoso sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora.

Ajimobi said that by carriage, achievements and astuteness, the monarch had been able to carry his subjects along on every step taken since he became the royal father about 47 years ago.

“The monarchy is a labour intensive industry, quoting the former British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, but Kabiyesi has laboured in love for his people.

“He has been accorded the necessary support that allowed peace and tranquility to reign in his domain,” he said.