English Premier League to restart on June 17

Premier League season in England will restart on June 17, according to a media report on Thursday.

Howevet, a spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.

The season will get under way on the Wednesday date with Aston Villa versus Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal, which are both games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19 to June 21, the report said.

All games will be behind closed doors.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams returned to small group training last week.

On Wednesday, clubs agreed to move to Phase Two of the comeback with players working in larger groups and closer to each other.

The next step would be full contact training and preparation for the return to action.

Liverpool, searching for their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points.(Reuters/NAN)