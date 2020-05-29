Edo guber: Why we will pay for Obaseki’s nomination form – Women groups

By Jethro Ibileke

Various women groups in Edo state have expresses support for the re-election bid of Governor Goodwin Obaseki.

The groups included the amalgamated market women associations from the 18 local government areas, Edo Women Professionals, female teachers and female political office holders appointed by Obaseki.

The women groups vowed to contribute money towards the purchase of the N22.5 million for the APC nomination form, to enable Obasekirun for a second tenure as Governor of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the amalgamated market women associations in the state, Madam Blacky Ogiamen, said Obaseki has performed more than they expected.

She said: “We want to appreciate Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the job well-done. Before he came into power, our former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the patron of the market women then, told us categorically that if we give our support to Obaseki as Governor, that he will do a lot of projects, of which Obaseki is doing now.

“We are solidly behind him; we are ready to support him for another four years. We will contribute our widow’s mite to buy his form so that he will complete his two tenure as Governor of Edo state.”

Explaining why they decided to join forces to ensure the re-election bid of Obaseki, Ogiamen said Obaseki has performed beyond what former Governor Adams Oshiomhole promised them while introducing him to market women.

She noted that Obaseki has not in any way disappointed his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole and since he did not disappoint Oshiomhole, God will not disappoint him.

“He is not a noise maker, he is a man of peace. We will support him to win Edo state for APC,” she declared.

Speaking in the same vein, the acting state woman L of the APC, Mrs. Maimuna Momodu, said that Obaseki’s government has favoured women more than any before it, and they can have more, only if Obaseki gets a second tenure.

The State Organising Secretary of APC, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, also led the over 460 female political office holders appointed from across the 18 local government areas by Governor Obaseki, to express support for the return of Obaseki as Governor.

Meanwhile, the leadership of other Women Professionals groups, including Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Association of Private School Proprietors, Association of Female Pharmacists, Association of Women Engineers, National Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, female leaders of the NLC and the TUC in the State, and members of the Idia College Old Students Association, have thrown their weight behind Governor Obaseki’s second term bid.

Mrs. Helen Atekha Odemwingie, who spoke on their behalf, said they have decided not to be left out in determining who becomes the next governor of Edo State.

She said: “We stand up this morning to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu. We have decided to contribute to the purchase of his ticket.”