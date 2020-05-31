Edo guber: Direct primaries irresponsible, reckless, ALGON tells Oshiomhole

By Jethro lbileke

Edo state chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), has said that electing candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming governorship election through the direct primaries method during the era of Covid-19 pandemic is irresponsible and humanely reckless.

Chairman of the state chapter of ALGON, Jekins Osunde, stated this on Sunday in Benin, while addressing journalists at the state secretariat of the APC.

Recall hat the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had directed that the direct primaries method would be used to decide the party’s flag-bearer.

But, the state ALGON chairman who was represented by the Chairman of Etsako Central LGA, Osi Akhigbe, noted that the group supported the indirect primaries because it is the safest, humane and healthy alternative for 2020 governorship primaries of the party.

The ALGON chairman said his members have been working with the state task force on Covid-19 and are aware of the consequences of violating its rules for the sake of election.

“To propose a direct primary governorship nomination process for our political party in the current pandemic, to crate a gathering where thousands have to ultimately relate with zero prospect of social distancing to us is irresponsible and humanely reckless.

“We cannot in good conscience support political action that will put the lives of the people at risk,” he said.

Osunde said ALGON is shocked that the NWC of the party had supposedly opted for direct primary in Edo, noting that “NWC will not want to be chronicled as political leaders willing to sacrifice members’ lives for ungodly advantage of securing a political advantage in an election.

He said they throw their weight behind the state leadership of the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s preference for the indirect primaries because it is best for the state amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Edo ALGON hereby resolved that indirect primaries is the safest option and healthy alternative for APC governorship primaries. We stand by the position of the state leadership of our party, under the chairman, Aslem Ojezua,” he said.