TAMPAN relaxes lockdown on movie production

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has relaxed restriction on movie production, initially banned due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Its National President, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Mr Latin”, announced this in a statement in Lagos, adding that, this was in line with Lagos State government’s relaxation order which took effect from June 1.

“Dear distinguished members of our great association, TAMPAN, I salute your endurance considering the sufferings you have encountered with the unfortunate Coronavirus.

“Even in the heat of provocations of the suffering naturally caused by this hazardous global crisis, you stood firm with us and abided by the proclamations of the association to stop shooting of films and other related productions.

“In order to mitigate the effect that the pandemic has on our filmmaking ventures and personal lives, I hereby relax the lockdown on location order I earlier issued.

“This decision is based on the declaration of our state governments’ relaxation order taking effect from June 1, 2020,” he said.

Amusan said it was essential for the artistes to know that the pandemic had not been completely defeated as COVID-19 was still very real.

He urged the artistes to take the necessary precautionary measures that would protect them from contacting the virus in the course of their works.

He said part of the measures to put in place subsequently on movie locations was that producers must provide soap and running water for constant washing of hands by both the cast and crew members.

“The movie producer must also provide sanitisers, as it is compulsory for everybody on set to sanitise their hands, every ten minutes.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, coughing or sneezing repeatedly, and quickly report such cases to the production managers for necessary actions.

“Since the virus can spread through breathing in droplets from an infected person, the sitting arrangement in the location bus should be two persons per seat in tandem with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) standard.

“Use of nose and mouth mask whenever not acting before the camera is highly advised,” he said.

Amusan said that the significance of these recommendations was to prevent artistes from the potential risks of COVID-19 because the collaborative nature of filmmaking would not allow for social distancing.

“I thank you once again for being law-abiding members of this association and citizens of our great country Nigeria, continue to be responsible, together we shall sail through the pandemic,” he said.