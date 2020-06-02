COVID-19: Lagos discharges 30 Nigerians, 3 Indians

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 30 Nigerians, 3 Indians

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:29 pm


The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced recovery and discharge of 30 Nigerians and three Indians who tested negative twice to Coronavirus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that a total of 908 COVID-19 patients were now discharged.

”Good people of Lagos, I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 33 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 7 females and 26 males including 3 foreign nationals – Indians -have been discharged to join the society.

”The patients; 21 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 2 from Lekki and 1 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.

”As our frontline health workers records successes in this battle against #COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives, as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” Sanwo-Olu said.

