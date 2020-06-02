Uwaila’s rape/murder – Finger prints made suspect’s arrest easy!-Police

By Jethro lbileke

Edo State Police Command has explained how a suspect linked to the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, was arrested.

The 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State was allegedly gang-raped and killed by unknown persons while reading in an RCCG church in Benin city.

Following the incident, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, dispatched forensic experts from Force headquarters, to assist with the investigation.

Confirming the arrest, Spokesman of Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the suspect was arrested following screening of the finger prints on the fire extinguisher allegedly used to smash the deceased.

Nwabuzor revealed that operatives of the command arrested the suspect after the Area Commander of Ikpoba Hill mobilized his men to take action.

“The item used in the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered, immediately the operatives who were with some specialists screened the finger prints which led to our suspect.

“Around the place of the incident, the suspect was arrested,” Nwabuzor said.