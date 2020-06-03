Just in: Nigeria records 241 new cases of COVID19, 15 deaths

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 12:17 am


Nigeria recorded 241 new cases of COVID19 on Tuesday to bring the total number of the infections in the country to 10819.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC which announced this in a statement on its website said 15 deaths were also recoded from the virus in the country in the past 24 hours.

NCDC added that 142 of the new cases were in Lagos while 15 and 13 are in Oyo and Federal Capital Territory respectively.

Other States with the new infections and the number are: Kano(12), Edo(11), Delta(10), Kaduna(9), Rivers(9), Borno(8),Jigawa(4), Gombe(3), Plateau(3), Osun(1), Bauchi(1)

While 10819 cases have been confirmed till date with the new infections, 3239 cases have been discharged and 314 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

