Lockdown ease: FRSC records 81 accidents, 40 deaths in Lagos, Ogun

Lockdown ease: FRSC records 81 accidents, 40 deaths in Lagos, Ogun

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:12 pm


FRSC officials on duty

FILE: FRSC officials on duty

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it recorded 81 road accidents with 46 deaths in Ogun and Lagos States between COVID-19 lockdown ease between May 4 and May 31.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in-charge of the two states, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said that the crashes occurred in the four weeks of the Presidential lockdown ease in Lagos and Ogun.

“An analysis of the data of the Enforcement Operation carried out so far in the zone showed that we have a total of 81 road traffic crashes with only 24 fatal where 46 lives were lost.

“Forty-three of the crashes were serious which injured 154 people, while 14 were minor accidents,” he said.

According to him, the total vehicles stopped and returned to their originating places within the period were 2,872 while enforcing the Federal Government ban on inter-state travels.

The FRSC boss said that the zone arrested 770 vehicles for overloading as the most prevalent offence.

Obayemi, who urged motorists to drive with care, said that the lockdown ease should not be another death sentence to road users.

“As the flow of vehicles along major highways in the zone increases, road users should be conscious of safety and be very careful.

“This is important so that as they run away from Coronavirus, they won’t be killed through careless and reckless driving on the road.

“Many of these road traffic crashes recorded are avoidable,” he said.

President Buhari had on April 27, announced a “gradual easing” of COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from May 4.

NAN reports that FRSC had recorded 57 road crashes with 20 deaths in Ogun and Lagos States in four weeks of COVID-19 lockdown.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Washington’s withdrawal from WHO draws anger, opposition across globe
    32 mins ago

    Court to rule on extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gombe records 7 deaths, says Task Force
    46 mins ago

    Covid-19: Foundation calls attention to safety guidelines, human rights abuses
    47 mins ago

    Appeal Court reserves judgment in Oyo LG leadership tussle suit
    52 mins ago

    NAF makes history with 1st operational mission all-female crew
    1 hour ago

    Covid 19: Is Ibuprofen another miracle cure?
    1 hour ago

    Troops kill more Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, recover weapons