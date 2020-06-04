How 25-year-old man raped me, Woman, 70, tells Police in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 25- year- old man, Wasiu Bankole, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 70 year- old woman- (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a report by the victim at Agbado division that while she was sleeping in her house on the 2nd of June 2020, at Abule Lemode area of ijoko at about 8 pm, the suspect suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

The victim stated further that it was one of her neighbor who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect at his back consequence upon which he jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoe and torchlight inside her room.

Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division SP Kuranga Yero dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hrs after and brought him to the station.

On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime, but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.