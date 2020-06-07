Edo: Gov. Fintiri chairs PDP Ward Congresses Electoral C’ttee

Sunday, June 7, 2020 12:08 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa will chair the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Edo governorship scheduled for Tuesday.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the nomination of the party members and leaders to serve as members of the ward congresses electoral committee was approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

“The mandate of the committee is to elect three Ad-Hoc delegates in the 192 wards of the state for the upcoming governorship election.

“The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday June 9 across the state,” Akobundu said.

Other members of the committee are; Gov. Diri Douye of Bayelsa;  Mrs Mobolaji Lamuye, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Secretary. (

