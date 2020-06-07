Police rescue 72-year-old Prof, 3 others from kidnappers in Imo

Four kidnap victims, including a professor, have been rescued in a forest between Okigwe and Ideato LGAs of Imo State, after their kidnappers were forced to flee following fierce gun battle with the Police.

The victims identified as Aminu Ibrahim 55; Prof. Ekezie Christopher 72; Friday Udoh 33 and Onyekachi Nwibe were rescued by operatives of Imo State Police Command Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) unhurt.

Some of the kidnappers were said to have escaped with gun injuries.

Imo Police spokesperson, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said two vehicles were recovered at the scene which include Toyota Spider car with Reg no.PHC 407 AG, black in colour and Honda ACCORD(end of discussing)with Reg no.LND 262 FM.

He added that the victims had been united with their families while investigation into the incident continues to arrest the fleeing kidnappers.