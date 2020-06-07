Police rescue 72-year-old Prof, 3 others from kidnappers in Imo

Police rescue 72-year-old Prof, 3 others from kidnappers in Imo

Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:11 am


 

File: Nigerian Cops

Four kidnap victims, including a professor, have been rescued in a forest  between Okigwe and Ideato LGAs of Imo State, after their kidnappers were forced to flee following fierce gun battle with the Police.

The victims identified as Aminu Ibrahim 55; Prof. Ekezie Christopher 72; Friday Udoh 33 and Onyekachi Nwibe were rescued by operatives of Imo State Police Command  Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) unhurt.

Some of the kidnappers were said to have escaped with gun injuries.

Imo Police spokesperson, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said two vehicles were recovered at the scene which include Toyota Spider car  with Reg no.PHC 407 AG, black in colour and Honda ACCORD(end of discussing)with Reg no.LND 262 FM.

He added that the victims had been united with their families while  investigation into the incident continues to arrest  the fleeing  kidnappers.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lufthansa offers ‘return-flight-guarantee’
    11 mins ago

    FCT minister insists on ‘castration’ as punishment for rapists
    30 mins ago

    Ebonyi community cries out to IGP over alleged murder, rape
    38 mins ago

    China publishes white paper on COVID-19 fight
    45 mins ago

    White House sought 10,000 active troops to quell protests – Report 
    1 hour ago

    National Assembly absolves Orelope-Adefulire of financial impropriety 
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged forgery of certificate
    3 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly spent N80m to train wives of lawmakers in Dubai – Speaker