Group hails court judgement on extending Igala kingdom

andA sociopolitical pressure group, Kogi Youth Roundtable (KYRT) has applauded the recent court judgement ceding Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Kotonkarfe region of the state as territories belonging to Igala land.

In a statement made available to the Press by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Comrade Jerry Ochada, the body called for peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups in the Confluence State while maintaining that there is no cause for alarm.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Alex Idoko further advised aggrieved persons and parties to seek redress through legal means without taking laws to their hands.

The statement reads in part:

“The recent court judgment that ceded Lokoja, Konton-Karfe and Ajaokuta to its original territory and authority is a welcome development that will unify indigenes of Kogi State and should not be misconstrued.

“The territory in question cannot be contested. It belongs to the Igala speaking nation before the incursion of the colonialists. It was leased to the British in 1841 for a period of 100 years and the leased amount was never paid in full.

“In the spirit of transparency, the judgement is not biased however it does not call for disunity in the State. To this end, politicians and political jobbers attempting to politicise the court ruling should stop heating the polity because it is not necessary.

“Interested parties who are not satisfied with the ruling can seek legal redress. There is no cause for alarm. From the earliest time, numerous ethnic groups in the State have cohabited peacefully and the status quo must be maintained accordingly”.