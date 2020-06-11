Aisha Buhari loses protocol staff, mourns

Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:40 am


Aisha Buhari

First Lady Aisha Buhari has commiserated with members of her staff and families of late Alhaji Sani Yekini.
Mrs Buhari expressed her deepest sympathy to the family on her tweeter handle on Wednesday in Abuja.
” On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today, may Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” she said.
She described  Yekini, who died after a protracted illness, as a committed, dedicated and courageous staff.
”Mr Yekini served in my office for 4 years, he was down with diabetes and lost the battle today, He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff,” she said.
She, therefore, prayed to almighty Allah to grant the deceased Paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
