How gunmen killed popular Igbo businessman

How gunmen killed popular Igbo businessman

Thursday, June 11, 2020 12:22 pm


By Nehru Odeh
Nicholas Ofodile, millionaire businessman  and  owner of a popular supermarket, Chuks Supermarket in Lokoja, Kogi state has been klled by gunmen along Abuja- Lokoja expressway.
He was shot to death on Wednesday around 7.am.  inside  his Lexus SUV with registration number LKJ 658 P while  on his way to Abuja from Lokoja.
According  to reports,  he was killed alongside  three others  while several passengers in a commercial bus were kidnapped.
The gunmen had mounted a roadblock  along the Gegu/Koton-Karfe axis of the now notorious federal highway in Lokoja and were operating freely. Ofodile had thought the roadblock  was mounted by the military.
As soon as  the armed gang saw his car approaching they , they opened fire on his vehicle killing him in the process. And they immediately left the scene of the incident.
The incident is coming barely one week after eight police operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer, a lady police officer and two civilians were killed in Isanlu by suspected armed robbers.
The Kogi State Commands Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, confirmed the incident.
“I just got a call that the owner of Chucks Supermarket has been killed alongside one other person. The command is yet to get details of what happened,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    Why House of Reps Decided to Honour Super Cop Abba Kyari
    1 hour ago

    Just in: INEC wins battle to deregister political parties
    4 hours ago

    Why my marriage has lasted long – Charly Boy
    4 hours ago

    Trial of alleged serial killer: Counsels get 21 days ultimatum to file written addresses
    5 hours ago

    Gov. Wike to create 10,000 jobs through revival of agro-allied ventures
    5 hours ago

    Aisha Buhari loses protocol staff, mourns
    5 hours ago

    U.S. coronavirus cases top 2 million
    5 hours ago

    My bid for re-election under APC in jeopardy, says Obaseki