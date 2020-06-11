How gunmen killed popular Igbo businessman

By Nehru Odeh

Nicholas Ofodile, millionaire businessman and owner of a popular supermarket, Chuks Supermarket in Lokoja, Kogi state has been klled by gunmen along Abuja- Lokoja expressway.

He was shot to death on Wednesday around 7.am . inside his Lexus SUV with registration number LKJ 658 P while on his way to Abuja from Lokoja.

According to reports, he was killed alongside three others while several passengers in a commercial bus were kidnapped.

The gunmen had mounted a roadblock along the Gegu/Koton-Karfe axis of the now notorious federal highway in Lokoja and were operating freely. Ofodile had thought the roadblock was mounted by the military.

As soon as the armed gang saw his car approaching they , they opened fire on his vehicle killing him in the process. And they immediately left the scene of the incident.

The incident is coming barely one week after eight police operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer, a lady police officer and two civilians were killed in Isanlu by suspected armed robbers.

The Kogi State Commands Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, confirmed the incident.

“I just got a call that the owner of Chucks Supermarket has been killed alongside one other person. The command is yet to get details of what happened,” he said.