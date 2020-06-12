Edo poll: APC stakeholders react to Obaseki’s disqualification

By Jethro Ibileke

Chieftains and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, in Edo state have reacted to the disqualification of governor Godwin Obaseki, by the Governorship Primary Screening Committee of the party.

Recall that Governor Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekemwen were on Friday disqualified by the party screening committee from contesting the party’s governorship primary election in the forthcoming governorship election.

Chairman of the Obaseki’s faction of the party, Aslem Ojezua, said they saw the disqualification of the Governor coming, due to the antics of the party leaders.

Ojezua who assured that Obaseki will be reelected Governor of the state, added that the party will hold its leadership meeting on Saturday and issued an official statement thereafter.

“Even when the Governor returned his form and before the screening commenced, he made a state that he didn’t believe he would get justice,” he noted.

Also speaking, the publicity secretary of Oshiomhole’s faction of the party, Chris Azebamwan, commended the screening committee for doing a good job.

He said “Obaseki was disqualified based on discrepancies in his credential. The only thing left for him if he feels unjustly disqualified, is to appeal to the party’s appeal committee and it ends there.

“The Supreme Court has stated that fielding a candidate for election is the internal matter of the party which the court can’t delve into,” he added.

On his part, a chieftain of the APC, Maj.-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, said it is not over yet for the disqualified aspirants.

Airhiavbere noted that the appeal committee of the party still has the role to play on the disqualification of Obaseki and others.

He said “any aggrieved party members who are willing to contest the outcome of the screening is expected to meet with the committee for further action.

“It is not over yet until all mechanism put in place to address issues arising from the screening are exhausted,” he said.