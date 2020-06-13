Covid-19: Why 22 Doctors, 60 Nurses tested positive in Rivers – NMA

Richard Elesho

In spite of efforts by the Rivers State Governor Nyeson Wike to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the State, the disease has continued have enormous impacts in the State. From 0 infections less than two months ago, the number of persons confirmed to have been infected by the virus in the State today has risen to about 450.

Even more worrisome is the disclosure by the State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, that the number includes not less than 22 doctors and some 60 other health workers. They are said to be under treatment in various Isolation Centres across the State.

The revelations were made to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday by the NMA State Chairperson, Dr. Obelebra Adebiyi. She further alleged that the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, exposed the medical personnel danger.

According to AbujaReporters, Adebiyi also appealed to the government to have a review of the hazard allowances paid to doctors employed by the state government, due to the challenges faced by the health workers.

Hear her: “The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased from 0, in less than 8 weeks, to about 450 confirmed cases with 21 deaths.

“This is really a worrisome situation, and we are more worried because of the rise in cases of infection among health workers.

“22 doctors and over 60 health workers are currently been confirmed positive and are receiving treatment across different isolation centers in the state.

“Also, the state has also recorded the death of a health worker who died after contracting the virus.

“This clearly calls for more action from the government, the heads of government and private health facilities in the state, and indeed the general public.”

”Health workers in public hospitals are left to provide personal protective equipment for themselves.

“It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure that they make provisions for PPEs for all health workers in public and private hospitals.

“When health workers are unprotected, there is a high risk for infection and our collective effort to fight the pandemic will be fruitless.

“However, this is an issue that must be urgently addressed if we will make progress in our fight against COVID-19,” she added.