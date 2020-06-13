Disqualification: 10 Governors in Edo to beg Obaseki not to leave APC

Saturday, June 13, 2020 9:34 pm


Gov. Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 10 governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have allegedly visited Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Saturday to persuade him from dumping the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Following his disqualification from contesting the governorship primary election in the state, there were rumors that Obaseki was seriously considering moving to the to the opposition party with the chairmen of the 18 local government areas.

A top government official who opted not to be named, however told TheNEWS in confidence that the governor was actually giving thoughts to dumping the APC to seek a re-election on the platform of the PDP.

“I just returned from the government House where we had a marathon meeting over the vexatious issue.

“And as you asked, yes, we are considering moving to the PDP, all of us. But we are still weighing every option.

“As I speak with you, the Governor is on his way to Abuja, but I don’t know what exactly his mission there is.

“I can also authoritatively inform you that 10 Governors from the North were in Benin today. They were at the government house to persuade him (Obaseki) not to leave the party,” he said.

The screening committee set up by the National Working Committee of the APC, has disqualified Obaseki from participating in the governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in the academic qualifications and NYSC discharge certificate he presented for screening.

