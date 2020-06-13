Edo 2020: APC House of Reps members support Ize-Iyamu

Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:06 pm


Ize-Iyamu

The Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, has endorsed Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as their candidate, ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries of the party in the state.

In a joint statement by the six APC members: Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (Owan Federal Constituency), Mr Johnson Oghuma (Etsako Federal Constituency), among others, they said that the resolution was taken after an extensive consultation across the state.

According to the statement, the lawmakers also expressed their support on the method the leadership of the party had adopted for the governorship primaries.

The statement reads: “As members of the party, we hereby restate our full support for the method the party has chosen as their preferred method, for the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

“In reaching this conclusion, we considered safety, security and logistics reasons as well as political inclusiveness and compliance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and regulations.’’

The lawmakers commended the party men and women for their resilience and support.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) had announced Sept. 19, as the date for the Edo governorship polls.

