Aso Rock Security Incident: Presidency Reacts

Sunday, June 14, 2020 5:58 pm


President Buhari

The Presidency has acknowledged concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity), “This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation. This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.”

Shehu added: “Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”

