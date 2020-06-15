Obaseki: Gov. Ganduje declares support for APC NWC

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he supported the action of the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Edo Governorship election,
The Governor spoke to journalists in Kano on Monday when journalists sought his opinion on the disqualification of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki from participation the primaries of the All Progressives Congress for the election by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.
Obaseki was disqualified over claims of inconsistencies in his educational certificates.
Governor Ganduje said the party was trying to avoid the repeat of what happened in Bayelsa where APC lost the government election he won because of the inconsistencies in the certificate of its deputy governorship candidate.
According to him, the party is more worried about legality than any other consideration.
“Our party is very conscious about the legality aspect of it. You remember Bayelsa governorship election? We won the election, but the issue of legality took away that victory from us.
The Governor added that the the State Government will reduce 2020 Budget by 30 per cent.
On the probe of former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, the governor that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would continue with the investigation.
“Our state anti-corruption agency will continue probing the former Emir over the issues.
’When he took them to court to stop the agency from probing him, the case was quashed. So they will continue probing him according to the set down law,” he explained.
