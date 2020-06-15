Obaseki: Gov. Ganduje declares support for APC NWC

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he supported the action of the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Edo Governorship election,

The Governor spoke to journalists in Kano on Monday when journalists sought his opinion on the disqualification of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki from participation the primaries of the All Progressives Congress for the election by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Obaseki was disqualified over claims of inconsistencies in his educational certificates.

Governor Ganduje said the party was trying to avoid the repeat of what happened in Bayelsa where APC lost the government election he won because of the inconsistencies in the certificate of its deputy governorship candidate.

According to him, the party is more worried about legality than any other consideration.

“Our party is very conscious about the legality aspect of it. You remember Bayelsa governorship election? We won the election, but the issue of legality took away that victory from us.

“We are more worried about legality. I am sure that the national headquarters of our party is doing what it takes to win the election. We have all our strategies in place,” he explained.

