Obaseki: Gov. Ganduje declares support for APC NWC

Monday, June 15, 2020 11:41 pm


Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he supported the action of the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Edo Governorship election,

The Governor spoke to journalists in Kano on Monday when journalists sought his opinion on the disqualification of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki from participation the primaries of the All Progressives Congress for the election by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Obaseki was disqualified over claims of inconsistencies in his educational certificates.

Governor Ganduje said the party was trying to avoid the repeat of what happened in Bayelsa where APC lost the government election he won because of the inconsistencies in the certificate of its deputy governorship candidate.

According to him, the party is more worried about legality than any other consideration.

“Our party is very conscious about the legality aspect of it. You remember Bayelsa governorship election? We won the election, but the issue of legality took away that victory from us.

“We are more worried about legality. I am sure that the national headquarters of our party is doing what it takes to win the election. We have all our strategies in place,” he explained.

The Governor added that the the State Government will reduce 2020 Budget by 30 per cent.

He explained that the reduction was to help mitigate the economic fallout precipitated by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Ganduje added that the fall in crude oil prices and its effects on statutory allocation expectations and downward pressure of IGR, made the government to cut the budget.

On the probe of former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, the governor that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would continue with the investigation.

“Our state anti-corruption agency will continue probing the former Emir over the issues.

’When he took them to court to stop the agency from probing him, the case was quashed. So they will continue probing him according to the set down law,” he explained.

