Obaseki’s decision to join our party ‘courageous, patriotic’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday described the decision of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to come into its fold as “courageous and patriotic.”

The party, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday evening, also welcomed all returning and new members accompanying Governor Obaseki to the PDP.

“The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State.

“The party stressed that Edo has always been home to the PDP, adding that a PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.

“The PDP reassures all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities.”