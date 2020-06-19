Obaseki’s decision to join our party ‘courageous, patriotic’ – PDP

Obaseki’s decision to join our party ‘courageous, patriotic’ – PDP

Friday, June 19, 2020 8:06 pm


Obaseki receiving his PDP membership card in Benin on Friday


…Assures New Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday described the decision of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to come into its fold as “courageous and patriotic.”

The party, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday evening, also welcomed all returning and new members accompanying Governor Obaseki to the PDP.

“The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State.

“The party stressed that Edo has always been home to the PDP, adding that a PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.

“The PDP reassures all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Ex -Governor Dariye’s father kidnapped again
    38 mins ago

    Atiku welcomes Obaseki to PDP
    48 mins ago

    APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom
    1 hour ago

    Ogun Govt backtracks on plan to allow Churches, Mosques reopen
    2 hours ago

    EFCC uncovers 400 more ghost workers in Kwara
    2 hours ago

    Akwa Ibom Governor appoints Chief of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt rejects UK Religious Freedom Report
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC faction rejects Uzodinma-led committee on primary