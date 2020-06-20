Insecurity: Borno Govt. employs 12,735 hunters, vigilantes

Borno Government has employed 12,735 as members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) comprising hunters and vigilantes, to complement efforts of security agencies in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai-Mele, made this known on Saturday while briefing newsmen on activities of the ministry within the past one year.

Mai-Mele said that N131.9 million would be expended monthly in paying the recruits to enhance security in the 25 local government areas of the state.

“The initiative was geared toward return of peace at the local government level.

“This measure is aimed at providing complementary services to the security operatives and subsequently building the confidence of the populace..

“The state has also sought the engagement of mobile police force who will be deployed and stationed at Magumeri, Konduga, Damboa and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGAs) as their operational centres.

“All this efforts are geared toward providing adequate security to local communities,” Mai-Mele said.

The commissioner said that within the period under review, the ministry furnished the palaces of the Shehu of Dikwa and that of Bama, vandalised by insurgents.

Mai-Mele also said that the ministry constructed a befitting office complex for Local Government Pension Board and furnished the council secretariats of Monguno, Biu and Bayo LGAs.

“We also electrified 16 villages in Hawul and Shani LGAs,” he said.

The commissioner said that as part of measures to boost agriculture, the ministry had procured 3,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser and 134 tractors for farmers in the rural areas.

In the area of health, he said that the ministry was able to facilitate the implementation of immunisation activities in collaboration with the state primary healthcare agency and Ministry of Health.

“We also inaugurated CONVID-19 committees at the local government level to curb further spread of the virus,” he said.

Mai-Mele said that the governor had approved the release of 80 per cent counterpart fund to the State Primary Education Board for the continual rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in rural schools.