Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 20,244

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 436 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 20,244.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this through its official Twitter handle.

The NCDC said that the 436 new confirmed cases were recorded in 19 states with 12 deaths.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 169 new cases and Oyo was second with 54 new infections.

Others are Plateau (31), Imo (29), Kaduna (28), Ogun (23), FCT (18), Enugu (18), Bauchi (17), Bayelsa (14), Rivers (8), Osun (6), Kano (6), Edo(5), Benue (5), Adamawa (3), Borno (2), Abia (1), Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said that out of the 20,244 confirmed cases, 12, 847 are active while 6,879 people have been treated and discharged.

The agency also said that 113, 575 samples were collected.

The NCDC said Nigeria recorded a total of 518 deaths from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Nigeria is now at community transmission meaning that people getting infected could not identify the source of COVID19 infection.

“We all need to do all we can to protect ourselves and loved ones even if you feel fine.

“ If you suspect that you or a loved one may have been exposed to COVID19, please log on to covid19.ncdc.gov.ng to complete a self-assessment and alert one of our agents

“Alternatively, dial *258*258# from your mobile phone,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the weekly tests versus weekly confirmed cases. Nigeria continue to see strong correlation between the number of tests and number of confirmed cases.

The testing increased by 18 per cent and the number of confirmed cases increased by 19 per cent.