Rivers APC: Giadom suspended, Amaechi escapes hammer

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress APC has suspended Hon. Victor Giadom, the National Deputy Secretary of the party for acts of gross infractions of the Party’s Constitution.

The suspension was recommended by the fact finding Committee of the party, according to a statement by Livingston Wechie, the Media Adviser to the Igo Aguma-led Caretaker Committee of Rivers APC.

Giadom was also directed to immediately write a letter of apology to the party and published it in three (3) National Newspapers.

According to the Statement,his suspension was sequel to “a Committee report which was presented to our state Executive Committee meeting which was accepted and adopted as the position of the APC in Rivers state.”

However, before the suspension a stalwart of APC in Rivers, Chizi Enyi, has raised alarm over an alleged plot to suspend the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Chief Victor Giadom, the Acting National Chairman of the APC by the Aguma led leadership of the Rivers APC. Also fingered in the alleged plot are Senator Magnus Abe and some other unnamed chieftains of the party. In a statement endorsed by Chizi Enyi a group which tagged itself The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, claimed that it ” has uncovered plot by Igo Aguma, Sen. Magnus Abe and Some Persons in government to create the impression that the Hon. Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom has been suspended”. According to Chizi Enyi, “The said conspiracy by the plotters was in a meeting at a suit in Presidential hotel last night with Igo Aguma, Senator Magnus Abe and some persons in government, which also includes writing to the National Working Committee of APC that Chief Victor Giadom has been replaced by Worgu Boms and securing a court order to that effect”. The group further claimed that, “In order to perfect and execute the tedious job as conspired, the information has it that Hon. Igo Aguma has fixed a meeting of the State Executive Committee of APC in Rivers State on Sunday, 21st June, 2020″