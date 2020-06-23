Amotekun arrests 42 cows in Ondo

Amotekun arrests 42 cows in Ondo

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:39 pm


FILE PHOTO: Members of Vigilante Group around the Amotekun Patrol Vehicles

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, code named Amotekun Corps, has arrested 42 cows over alleged destruction of farmlands around Alagbaka Extension in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander, Amotekun Corps, made this known while conducting journalists round the affected farmlands.

Adeleye explained that the cows were arrested after series of complaints by owners of the farmlands in the area.

According to him, more than eight separate farmlands with crops such as maize and cassava were completely destroyed by herdsmen who usually grazed their cows around the affected area

The commander said the herders, who were heavily armed, chased away the farm owners who later contacted the corps.

“On seeing the owners of the affected farmlands, the heavily armed herders attempted to kill them but the farmers ran to protect themselves.

“When the joint security network, which includes the Agro-Rangers of the NSCDC, got to the scene, the herders again attempted to attack them but the security operatives overpowered them.

“This led to the arrest of the cows while the herders took to their heels,” he said

Adeleye warned herdsmen against destroying properties, urging them to rear their cows in confined areas to avoid wanton destruction of farmlands.

He equally advised farmers not to resort to self-help anytime the cows destroyed their crops but to alert the corps for necessary actions.

The commander, who decried the level of destruction on the farmlands, said the owners of the cows would be prosecuted.

Mr Olawale Aluko, a farmer, said the herders consistently grazed their cows “on our farmlands”, while complaints made to security agencies in the past did not yield any result.

He appealed to the corps commander to save farmers from the incessant attacks and harassment from herdsmen, pointing out that the herders were “destroying our means of livelihood”.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    UNHCR appoints 2Baba “Goodwill Ambassador”
    17 mins ago

    Ghanaian President tenders apology for demolition, orders investigation
    23 mins ago

    Injured Aguero heads to Barcelona to see specialist
    27 mins ago

    Police arrest 60 cult members in Benue
    32 mins ago

    Troops rescue 6 kidnap victims from armed bandits in Katsina
    46 mins ago

    Despite court order, Edo PDP primary will hold on Thursday – Party Chair
    1 hour ago

    Cultism, a factor in rape, gender-based violence – Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Edo court restrains PDP, INEC from excluding Obaseki, others from primary