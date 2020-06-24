Insecurity: Sen. Adeyemi visits Isanlu

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone Smart Adeyemi has assured people people about the determination of government to improve the security situation in the country. Adeyemi gave the assurance in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area, LGA during a condolence visit.

The Senator was in the community to commiserate with the people over the bandit attack that claimed no less than 10 lives early this month. He was accompanied by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, SSG, Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mukadem Asiwaju Idris, the Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones among ither appointees of the State Government.

At the Palace of the Agbana of Isanlu, His Royal Highness, Oba Moses David, the Senator

disclosed how saddened the incident made him describing the perpetrators as soulless and wicked people who harvested innocent lives no man could replace.

“I condole the entire People of Yagba East people and families of the gallant Police Officers that lost their lives during the unfortunate event, including the DPO of Isanlu”.

“I want to assure them that Kogi state Government under Governor Yahaya Bello will not relent in securing the state and Isanlu by extension. He has given a marching order to Heads of Security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”, he stated.

Responding, the Agbana of Isanlu thanked Adeyemi for the visit. He lamented on how professionally coordinated the robbers were, operating for about one hour, fifteen minutes without any of them being caught. He disclosed that they were anumbered up to 25. He also encouraged the Security agents in Yagba to be community friendly so as to improve intelligence gathering as according to him, this robbery is deeper than it meets the eye.

It would be recalled that about 25 gunmen attacked Isanlu on Thursday 4th June killing several policemen, civilians and raiding the First Bank branch in the town.