Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for ex-governor’s father

Kidnappers of Pa Defwan Dariye, the over 90 years old father of Joshua Dariye, the former Governor of Plateau State are demanding for N100m to set him free, according to a family source.

Pa Dariye was abducted by unknown gunmen at his residence in Mushere community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state last week.

But according to the family source, the kidnappers had made contact with the family members and demanded N100 million ransom.

The source said: “The former governor is not happy over the kidnap of his father for the second time. They (kidnappers) have made contact with the family and they are demanding the sum of N100 million as a ransom.”

But the state Police Command on Tuesday said it was not aware of the demand for ransom.

He added that the search for the former governor’s father was ongoing

“No, we have not seen him. But our men and officers, who were deployed immediately after his abduction, are still searching for him,” Spokesman for the Police Command, Mr. Ubah Ogaba, said.

Credit: Thisday newspaper