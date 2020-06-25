Edo guber: We’ve learnt from our past mistakes, says Gov. Mohammed

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election Committee for Edo state, Senator Bala Muhammed, has said that the party has learnt from its past mistakes and would not allow history to repeat itself in the the 19 September governorship election in the state.

Mohammed who is Governor of Bauchi state, stated this Thursday while addressing delegates and party supporters to the gubernatorial primary election of the party.

He said Nigerians trust the PDP because of its transparency and openness, adding that the PDP knows the interest and aspirations of Nigerians.

He said: “PDP has been tested and trusted and we have been known for internal democracy. Yes, we have our mistakes but we have learnt our lesson from those mistakes.

“Today, we wants to prove to the world that the PDP is the only party that they can trust. The primary [election] would be conducted in a free, fair, credible and transparent way, to prove a point that the party is the only one that can do that.”

The Bauchi state Governor described Obaseki as a very resourceful person at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, noting that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium was a clear attestation of the governor’s performance.

In his goodwill message, PDP’s acting vice chairman (south-south), Chief Dan Orbih, said that the defection of Governor Obaseki to the party is an indication that victory is on the side of the party.