Kogi Governor mourns Ajimobi

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Abiola Ajimobi as painful and a colossal loss; saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country indeed have lost a committed leader and political titan.

Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital on Thursday at the age of 70 after battling with COVID-19 related complications.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Thursday in Lokoja said he received the news of the former governor’s demise with great shock, saying his exit was a big blow for the people of Oyo State, the party and the country in general.

He sympathised with the family of the former governor as well as the government and good people of Oyo State over the sad loss, praying God to grant him Aljana and fortitude for his loved ones and the state to bear the irreparable loss.

“You have no doubt left indelible landmarks and footprints while you served the people of your state as governor for two consecutive terms in addition to representing them at the Senate, amongst others.

“As a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West region, you contributed immensely to the overall development and growth of our great party in that zone. Your contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy cannot be forgotten”, the governor said.

The late former Governor was born on December 16, 1949 to the Ajimobi of Ibadan, Oyo State.