Kogi Governor mourns Ajimobi

Kogi Governor mourns Ajimobi

Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:33 pm


Senator Abiola Ajimobi


Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Abiola Ajimobi as painful and a colossal loss; saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country indeed have lost a committed leader and political titan.

Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital on Thursday at the age of 70 after battling with COVID-19 related complications.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Thursday in Lokoja said he received the news of the former governor’s demise with great shock, saying his exit was a big blow for the people of Oyo State, the party and the country in general.

He sympathised with the family of the former governor as well as the government and good people of Oyo State over the sad loss, praying God to grant him Aljana and fortitude for his loved ones and the state to bear the irreparable loss.

“You have no doubt left indelible landmarks and footprints while you served the people of your state as governor for two consecutive terms in addition to representing them at the Senate, amongst others.

“As a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West region, you contributed immensely to the overall development and growth of our great party in that zone. Your contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy cannot be forgotten”, the governor said.

The late former Governor was born on December 16, 1949 to the Ajimobi of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Liverpool win title with several records being smashed
    8 mins ago

    Ajimobi: I have lost a dedicated friend, brother, ally, says Tinubu
    15 mins ago

    FIFA agree massive $1.5bn COVID-19 relief plan
    19 mins ago

    Australia, New Zealand named 2023 Women’s World Cup hosts
    24 mins ago

    President Buhari, Governors lead tribute for Ajimobi
    1 hour ago

    Sympathisers throng Ajimobi’s Ibadan residence
    1 hour ago

    FG to create 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans – Adebayo
    2 hours ago

    Makinde mourns ex-Gov. Ajimobi