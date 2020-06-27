Rivers Govt stops fishing festival 

Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:35 am


Wike

Rivers State Government has announced a ban the proposed fishing festival scheduled to hold at Onyeada in Andoni Local Government Area on July 5, 2020 for security reasons.
Paulinus Nsirim , Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications said in a statement that
security agencies have been directed to ensure that the festival does not hold.

Members of the public are hereby warned not to go to Onyeada for the purpose of any festival as anyone that violates the directive will face the full wrath of the law,” he added.
 
Andoni local government area have been witnessing serious security challenges due to activities of sea privates and gang war in the area in recent times.

