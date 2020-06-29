Giadom seeks partnership with Buni led APC Caretaker Committe

Giadom seeks partnership with Buni led APC Caretaker Committe

Monday, June 29, 2020 4:12 pm


Giadom handing over to Mai Buni

Controversial Acting Chairman of the  ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Monday said he is ready to partner with members of the party’s Caretaker Committe led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Giadom said this while to the Caretaker Committe at the National Working Committee conference room at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Giadom’s controversial claim to the leadership of APC ended last Thursday when the National Working Committee of the party was dissolved by the National Executive Committe at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. meet

But when handing over to the Caretaker Committe on Monday, Giadom said he is ready to partner with them to ensure the success of their assignment.

He said, “I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom the outgoing Ag. National Chairman, today Monday 29th of June 2020 hands over to the Chairman and members of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

“I assure the committee of my readiness to partner with them to achieve the party’s goals and objectives towards a successful national convention. I pray that the almighty God grants you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Covid-19: Group tasks Kogi govt., NCDC on testing
    58 mins ago

    Buhari Flags-off Construction of 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday
    1 hour ago

    The menace of politics of godfatherism
    1 hour ago

    Kogi NDLEA intercepts 18 bags of Cannabis
    3 hours ago

    Court strikes out certificate forgery suit against Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Ndigbo: Before Restructure, Beyond Biafra
    4 hours ago

    EFCC arraigns 9 suspected illegal petroleum dealers
    4 hours ago

    Infected lawyer urges NCDC to tackle COVID-19 in Kogi community