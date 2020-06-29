Lagos State discharges 93 more coronavirus patients

Monday, June 29, 2020 12:45 pm


Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of additional 93 patients who tested negative twice for the coronavirus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Monday said that 1,512 patients had so far been discharged from isolation centres in the state.

”Good people of Lagos, 93 more #COVID19 Lagos patients: 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients: 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The state COVID-19 Incident Commander urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles, ”For A COVID-19 Free Lagos.”

