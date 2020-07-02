Kogi Governor appoints new Personal Assistant, others

Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:47 pm


Gov. Yahaya Bello


Kogi State Governo Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointments of a new Personal Assistant. He is
Mohmoh Abdul Lasis. He replaces Suleiman Abdulateef Adinoyi who died recently after a brief illness.

This is contained in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Ayoade Arike Folashade.

The governor also relieved Ariyo Adebayo of his appointment as Senior Special Assistant Security in charge of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

Olorunleke Moses, the SSA Political Kabba /IjumuFederal Constituency has been redeployed as SSA Security in charge of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area.

Adeyemi Olabode John is to take over as the SSA political Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

All appointments take immediate effect.

