Plateau: Chairman of Barkin-Ladi LGA dies at 52

Plateau: Chairman of Barkin-Ladi LGA dies at 52

Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:44 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, Management Committee Chairman, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, is dead.

Mr Dan Mandyau, brother of the deceased, confirmed the incident to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Barkin-Ladi.

He said the chairman died about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.

He explained that the deceased took ill on Monday and went to JUTH for treatment, “but his condition continued to deteriorate until he died this evening”.

He described the death of the chairman as “devastating” to the family and the people of the area.

Dan said the corpse of the chairman had been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Manchester City honour Liverpool, then hammer them 4-0
    22 mins ago

    Wike promises 3 Flyover Bridges before schedule
    49 mins ago

    Father impregnates 17-year-old daughter in Adamawa
    50 mins ago

    As Hushpuppie Goes To Washington
    56 mins ago

    PDP constitutes new zonal caretaker committee for South West
    1 hour ago

    PDP screens aspirants for Ondo governorship poll
    1 hour ago

    Police clear hide out, arrest over 32 suspects in Enugu
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: No time frame for train service resumption – PTF