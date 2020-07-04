Another ex- Nsukka LG Chair, Chinwe Ugwu, is dead

Ms Chinwe Ugwu, former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State is dead.

Ugwu died barely one month after her successor, Chief Patrick Omeje died of heart failure.

Chief Bala Ugwu, the eldest brother to Chinwe confirmed her death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Saturday.

According to him, sudden death happened on early Saturday morning at a hospital in Enugu as a result of high blood pressure.

“My sister, the former TC Chairman of Nsukka Local Government died on Saturday morning.

“The family of Ugwu at Ozzi Edem in Nsukka LGA has been thrown into serious mourning as a result of this sudden death,” he said.

It would be recalled that, Chinwe Ugwu was appointed the transition chairman of Nsukka council on Dec 16, 2019 by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

She served for three months and handed over to late Chief Patrick Omeje, Chairman of Nsukka LG after Feb. 29, 2020 Enugu State Council election in the state.

But unfortunately Omeje died on June 16 and less than three weeks Ugwu had died today July 4.

NAN reports that Ugwu’s death is the fifth of prominent persons in the state that died in the past one month.

They include former Sen. Fidelis Okoro that represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone, former Nsukka LG Chairman, Patrick Omeje, member representing Isiuzo state constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze, and veteran broadcaster and lawyer, Chijioke Okibe. (NAN)