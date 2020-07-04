Another ex- Nsukka LG Chair, Chinwe Ugwu, is dead

Another ex- Nsukka LG Chair, Chinwe Ugwu, is dead

Saturday, July 4, 2020 5:36 pm


Ms Chinwe Ugwu, former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu

Ms Chinwe Ugwu, former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State is dead.
Ugwu died barely one month after her successor, Chief Patrick Omeje died of heart failure.
Chief  Bala Ugwu,  the eldest brother to Chinwe confirmed her death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Saturday.
According to him, sudden death happened on early Saturday morning at a hospital in Enugu as a result of high blood pressure.
“My sister, the former TC Chairman of Nsukka Local Government died on Saturday morning.
“The  family of Ugwu at Ozzi  Edem in Nsukka LGA has been thrown into serious mourning as a result of this sudden death,” he said.
It would be recalled that, Chinwe Ugwu was appointed the transition chairman of Nsukka council on Dec 16, 2019 by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
She served for three months and handed over to late Chief Patrick Omeje, Chairman of Nsukka LG after Feb. 29, 2020 Enugu State  Council election in the state.
But unfortunately Omeje died on June 16 and less than three weeks Ugwu had died today July 4.
NAN reports that Ugwu’s death is the fifth of prominent persons in the state that died in the past one month.
They include former Sen. Fidelis Okoro that represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone, former Nsukka LG Chairman, Patrick Omeje, member representing Isiuzo state constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze, and veteran broadcaster and lawyer, Chijioke Okibe. (NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    16 killed in Kano fire incidents – Official
    19 mins ago

    ‘Apostle’ arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna
    34 mins ago

    53 years after Biafra: You committed evil against Igbo, Frederick Forsyth attacks Britain, his own country
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Gov. Okezie healed of Coronavirus
    2 hours ago

    Woman arrested for drilling nail into head of 10 -year old maid
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Oyetola locks down 4 LGAs in Osun
    2 hours ago

    Flashback: 33 Years After, A Writer Remembers  
    3 hours ago

    Private Lesson Tutor rapes 6 -year old pupil in Bonny, Rivers