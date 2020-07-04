Lessons from Coronavirus Pandemic and Lockdown

By Ayo Ademilua

We have learnt that having a good husband or wife is more important than a pillow. It’s funny? But it’s the truth.

I learnt that there’s wisdom in saving, no matter how little and not to rely on one source of income.

Coronavirus taught me never to invest all my money in one business. The business can be grounded anytime. I need to save some for unforeseen circumstances.

Coronavirus makes me know that marrying the wrong person spells doom.

It has taught me that a peaceful home can survive any storm.

I have learnt that one can cook without meat. It’s not important to waste too much money on fish and meat again. Ordinary vegetables goes a long way.

I have learnt that God hears us anywhere we pray.

We all need more of God’s presence in our lives. We actually need more of the God-of-men and not the men-of-God.

It has taught me to be humble because everything in life is a privilege. Just the grace of God sustains us.

It is now that I realised that moving about, working and receiving monthly salaries are rare privileges from God.

I learnt that God has been the one sustaining me, not my job, friends or relatives.

This has also taught me how to get more closer to God. We all have free access to Him after all.

I learnt that it will be me and me alone on the judgement day, no one can save or love me like God.

I will always expect the unexpected at anytime. Now I know that anything can happen anytime without anyone knowing about it.

With the lockdown, I understand that the correctional centre is not a place to be. I imagined how inmates feel. I sensed the trauma they are going through being isolated for long.

I know better that Almighty God is the President of the whole world.

Now I know that I cannot die if I don’t talk to or visit some people, watch football, go to bars, clubs and others.

I have learnt that running to other countries of the world may not be the solution sometimes. Many Nigerians ran back home during the pandemic. Those who would have travelled for medical tourism cannot do that this time.

I got to confirm that God can end every life in the blink of an eye.

Now I know that your success is dependent on your intimacy with God first, not the prophets/imams/herbalists we run to always.

It is now self-evident that those things we neglect are basically what we actually need in life.

I have learnt that food is more important than clothes, shoes and other material things.

I realized that having a house is more important than buying a car. Since I was taught economics, Covid -19 just brought into real-life practice the essence of shelter as one of the basic and if not, the most essential of the basic necessities of life. Having a decent roof over your head is very important.

Sleep is the most important aspect of this lockdown and only a decent roof over your head can assure that.

I have learnt that some things are not life essentials and we don’t need them to make a happy life. You can think of those things yourself.

I learnt that we don’t need to waste our money on burials, weddings, parties and others. We can do these events without any noise.

I’ve also learnt there is always a better way to do things well than the ways we’ve been doing it before the lockdown.

I have learnt that whatever God wants to do for you cannot be stopped by any circumstances. Many things were achieved even in the midst of the lockdown.

Above all, I have learnt to appreciate God the more. Listen, those affected by Coronavirus didn’t offend God, and me not having it, it’s s not by my power, it is by the mercy and grace of the Almighty God.

May God arise and heal the world.

-Chief Ayo Ademilua is the Managing Director, Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ekiti State