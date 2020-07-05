COVID-19: Nigeria records 603 fresh cases, toll hits 28,167

Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:22 am


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria has recorded 603 new COVID-19 cases in the country, as total infections from the virus climbed 28,167.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The NCDC said that as at the June 4, 603 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to NCDC, till date, 28,167 cases have been confirmed, 11,462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC stated that the 603 new cases were reported from 19 states- Lagos(135), Edo(87), FCT(73), Rivers(67), Delta(62), Ogun(47) and Kaduna (20).

Others were Plateau (19), Osun(17), Ondo(16), Enugu(15), Oyo (15), Borno (13), Niger(6), Nasarawa(4), Kebbi (3), Kano (2), Sokoto(1), and Abia(1).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal  Government  has continued to advise citizens to take the COVID-19 prevention  seriously to avoid infecting other people unknowingly.

“Take responsibility – wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain physical distancing and practice hand and respiratory hygiene to protect yourself and loved ones,” NCDC stated.

Nigerians were also advised  to call the Duty Manager for emergency cases on 08062556177, while patients should report to hospitals early for care.

