LASTMA official stabs lover, kills self

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday that an officer of the State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA has killed himself after stabbing his lover.

Bala Elkanah, the spokesperson for the Police Command said the 47-year-old officer identified as Emmanuel Mekuri stabbed Patricia Ogunshola, his lover, on her right thigh and subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach around 1p.m. on Sunday.

He said the police was informed of the incident through a distress call from Zoo area, Araromi, that Mr Mekuri stabbed Ms Ogushola with a knife.

“Alarm was raised by the 13 years old daughter of the woman (whom she had from a previous marriage), which drew the attention of neighbours to the scene.

“The girl stated that the deceased person, whom she referred to as her step father, made further attempts to stab her mother on the head but she quickly ran out of the room. That he subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach, his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot.”

He added that police officers preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention and she is currently in stable condition.

“A blood stained knife was recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couples started cohabiting in February, 2020, but not legally married.

“There was a protracted argument between the couples that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arisen from allegations bordering on infidelity on the part of the man,” the police said.

Elkanah added that the corpse of the LASTMA officer was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy while the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba has taken over investigation of the incident.