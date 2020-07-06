Ajimobi, once in lifetime leader – Cleric

Renown Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, has described the late foer governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as a once in a lifetime leader who achieved all God wanted him to achieve.

The cleric the remark on Sunday during the eight-day fidau prayer held in honour of the late Ajimobi at the deceased Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the late two-time goveenor died on June 25.

Bello, in his sermon delivered at the fidau prayer, said the late Ajimobi was a rare leader who only comes around once in a generation.

“Ajimobi died a fulfilled man after having achieved all God wanted him to achieve.

“When Senator Isiaq Ajimobi entered Baitul -L- Atik(Kabba) in the Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia during pilgrimage, he asked God to let him see 70 years, because no one in his lineage had seen it.

“He asked God to make him the first governor to serve two terms in Oyo State. He also asked God to grant him mercy to build a befitting mosque for Him.

“God granted all his requests. He died a fulfilled man,” he said.

The cleric said that an individual like Ajimobi was a special creation of God and a leader like him would not come around for another 50 years.

“He was a special being, we can never have a governor like him in Oyo State who had done so well until the next 50 years,” he said.

He recounted his various encounters with the late Ajimobi, where he emphasized how he longed to break the family jinx of living beyond 70 years.

Bello in conjunction with other notable Islamic scholars and clerics led the gathering in series of prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ajimobi.

NAN reports that the fidau prayer was attended by former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, Sen. Teslim Folarin, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Rep. Segun Odebunmi (APC- Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa) and Rep. Shina Peller (APC-Iseyin/Iwajowo/ Itesiwaju/Kajola).

Among the serving governors’ wives present were Mrs Rashidat Bello of Kogi State, Hadjia Bintu Bello-Masari of Katsina and Mrs Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Also in attendance were Mrs Asimau Yari, wife of former Zamfara governor, Mrs Mero Almakura, wife of former Nasarawa State governor and Hadjia Nana Shettima, wife of former Borno governor.

Among the family members present are wife of the deceased, Florence, children, grandchildren and aides of the late former governor.

NAN also reports that the fidau prayer was attended by no more than 30 persons in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, while several other aides and supporters of the late former governor stayed outside the premises.